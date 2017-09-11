Steely Dan Announce First Tour Since Walter Becker’s Death

A little more than a week ago, Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker died at the age of 67. In a statement after Becker’s death, his longtime Steely Dan bandmate Donald Fagen said that he intended to help keep Becker’s memory alive with the rest of the Steely Dan live band. Steely Dan played their last two shows at the Classic East and Classic West festivals without Becker, and now they’ve announced a full tour, which will mark their first shows since Becker’s death. Next month, they’ll play shows in the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland. Check out the dates below, via Ultimate Classic Rock.
TOUR DATES:
10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
10/16 – Grand Rapids, MU @ Van Andel Arena
10/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
10/19 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
10/20 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor
10/22 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
10/25 – National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbot
10/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
10/29 – London, UK @ The O2
10/30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena