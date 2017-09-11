Steely Dan Announce First Tour Since Walter Becker’s Death

A little more than a week ago, Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker died at the age of 67. In a statement after Becker’s death, his longtime Steely Dan bandmate Donald Fagen said that he intended to help keep Becker’s memory alive with the rest of the Steely Dan live band. Steely Dan played their last two shows at the Classic East and Classic West festivals without Becker, and now they’ve announced a full tour, which will mark their first shows since Becker’s death. Next month, they’ll play shows in the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland. Check out the dates below, via Ultimate Classic Rock.

TOUR DATES:

10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

10/16 – Grand Rapids, MU @ Van Andel Arena

10/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

10/19 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

10/20 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor

10/22 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

10/25 – National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbot

10/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

10/29 – London, UK @ The O2

10/30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena