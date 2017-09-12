Radiohead – “Lift” Video

When Radiohead announced OKNOTOK, their 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer, the big news was the inclusion of three previously unreleased tracks, and none of those tracks was more anticipated than longtime fan favorite “Lift.” The song has been out for a while now, and today it gets a music video by director Oscar Hudson featuring Thom Yorke in an elevator. (“Lift” is what British people call elevators. It’s also what you feel when this song’s chorus kicks in.) Watch below.

OKNOTOK is out now. Revisit the glories of OK Computer by reading our recent tribute to the album.