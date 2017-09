The main Emmys ceremony takes place this Sunday, and Stranger Things is probably going to pick up a ton of awards. But the show has already racked up an early win for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were given out on Sunday. It’s the first Emmy Award for S U R V I V E’s Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, who composed the title theme and the rest of the score for the show. Revisit it below.