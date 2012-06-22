London 2012 Olympics Playlist Leaks

British director Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) was tasked with picking a playlist for the upcoming Olympic opening ceremony in London, and his 86-track playlist has leaked online, according to The Telegraph. Notable: It’s probably a deliberate choice that members of the Queen’s Jubilee Court — knighted folks like Elton John and Paul McCartney — were left off. Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, the playlist doesn’t jive with a certain Spice Girl. “We literally flew the flag — and Geri even wore it — around the globe,” Mel C, AKA Sporty Spice, told The Mirror. She’s got a point. Check out the full playlist below.



Captain Algernon Drummond, William Johnson Cory – “Eton Boating Song”

Elgar, AC Benson – “Land of Hope and Glory”

The Jam – “Going Underground”

Muse – “Map of the Problematique”

Big Ben Chimes

Sex Pistols – “God Save the Queen”

The Clash – “London Calling”

Simon May – “EastEnders Theme”

The Shipping Forecast

Sir Hubert Parry, William Blake – “Jerusalem”

Elgar – “Nimrod”

Handel – “Arrival Of The Queen Of Sheba”

Eric Coates – “Dambusters March”

Handel – “Music For The Royal Fireworks”

Monty Norman – “James Bond Theme”

Mike Oldfield – “Tubular Bells”

Mike Oldfield – “In Dulci Jubilo”

Vangelis – “Chariots of Fire”

BBC News 1954

Arthur Wood – “The Archers Theme”

Winifred Atwell – “Black and White Rag”

Sugababes – “Push The Button”

OMD – “Enola Gay”

David Rose – “The Stripper”

Lionel Bart – “Food Glorious Food”

Irwin Kostal, Richard Sherman, Robert Sherman – “Bedknobs And Broomsticks”

Rizzle Kicks – “When I Was a Youngster”

Eric Clapton – “Wonderful Tonight”

Colin Tully – “Gregorys Girl Theme”

William Pitt – “City Lights”

The Who – “My Generation”

The Rolling Stones – “Satisfaction”

Millie Small – “My Boy Lollipop”

The Kinks – “All Day and All Of The Night”

The Beatles – “She Loves You”

Mud – “Tiger Feet”

Led Zeppelin – “Trampled Under Foot”

The Specials – “A Message to You Rudy”

David Bowie – “Starman”

Queen – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sex Pistols – “Pretty Vacant”

Duran Duran – “The Reflex”

New Order – “Blue Monday”

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – “Relax”

Soul II Soul – “Back To Life”

Happy Mondays – “Step On”

Eurythmics – “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”

The Verve – “Bittersweet Symphony”

Prodigy – “Firestarter”

Underworld – “Born Slippy”

Jaan Kenbrovin, John William Kellette – “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles”

Blur – “Song 2″

Dizzee Rascal – “Bonkers”

Tigerstyle – “Nacnha Onda Nei” (contains Michael Jackson – Billie Jean, Queen & David Bowie – Under Pressure and Ilaiyaraaja – Naanthaan Ungappanda)

Arctic Monkeys – “I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor”

Mark Ronson & Amy Winehouse – “Valerie”

Radiohead – “Creep”

Muse – “Uprising”

Kano & Mikey J – “Random Antics”

Tinie Tempah – “Pass Out”

M.I.A. – “Paper Planes”

Coldplay – “Viva La Vida”

The Chemical Brothers – “Galvanize”

Franz Ferdinand – “Take Me Out”

Kaiser Chiefs – “I Predict a Riot”

Roll Deep – “Shake A Leg”

Adele – “Rolling In The Deep”

Oasis – “The Hindu Times”

Oasis – “Wonderwall”

Emeli Sande – “Heaven”

William Monk/Henry Francis – “Abide With Me”

Pink Floyd – “Eclipse”

The Beatles – “The End”

The Beatles – “Hey Jude”

David Bowie – “Heroes”

Eric Spear – “Coronation Street Theme”

Ron Grainer – “Doctor Who Theme”

John Philip Sousa – “Monty Python Theme/The Liberty Bell”

David Bowie – “Absolute Beginners”