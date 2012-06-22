London 2012 Olympics Playlist Leaks

British director Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) was tasked with picking a playlist for the upcoming Olympic opening ceremony in London, and his 86-track playlist has leaked online, according to The Telegraph. Notable: It’s probably a deliberate choice that members of the Queen’s Jubilee Court — knighted folks like Elton John and Paul McCartney — were left off. Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, the playlist doesn’t jive with a certain Spice Girl. “We literally flew the flag — and Geri even wore it — around the globe,” Mel C, AKA Sporty Spice, told The Mirror. She’s got a point. Check out the full playlist below.
Captain Algernon Drummond, William Johnson Cory – “Eton Boating Song”
Elgar, AC Benson – “Land of Hope and Glory”
The Jam – “Going Underground”
Muse – “Map of the Problematique”
Big Ben Chimes
Sex Pistols – “God Save the Queen”
The Clash – “London Calling”
Simon May – “EastEnders Theme”
The Shipping Forecast
Sir Hubert Parry, William Blake – “Jerusalem”
Elgar – “Nimrod”
Handel – “Arrival Of The Queen Of Sheba”
Eric Coates – “Dambusters March”
Handel – “Music For The Royal Fireworks”
Monty Norman – “James Bond Theme”
Mike Oldfield – “Tubular Bells”
Mike Oldfield – “In Dulci Jubilo”
Vangelis – “Chariots of Fire”
BBC News 1954
Arthur Wood – “The Archers Theme”
Winifred Atwell – “Black and White Rag”
Sugababes – “Push The Button”
OMD – “Enola Gay”
David Rose – “The Stripper”
Lionel Bart – “Food Glorious Food”
Irwin Kostal, Richard Sherman, Robert Sherman – “Bedknobs And Broomsticks”
Rizzle Kicks – “When I Was a Youngster”
Eric Clapton – “Wonderful Tonight”
Colin Tully – “Gregorys Girl Theme”
William Pitt – “City Lights”
The Who – “My Generation”
The Rolling Stones – “Satisfaction”
Millie Small – “My Boy Lollipop”
The Kinks – “All Day and All Of The Night”
The Beatles – “She Loves You”
Mud – “Tiger Feet”
Led Zeppelin – “Trampled Under Foot”
The Specials – “A Message to You Rudy”
David Bowie – “Starman”
Queen – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Sex Pistols – “Pretty Vacant”
Duran Duran – “The Reflex”
New Order – “Blue Monday”
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – “Relax”
Soul II Soul – “Back To Life”
Happy Mondays – “Step On”
Eurythmics – “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”
The Verve – “Bittersweet Symphony”
Prodigy – “Firestarter”
Underworld – “Born Slippy”
Jaan Kenbrovin, John William Kellette – “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles”
Blur – “Song 2″
Dizzee Rascal – “Bonkers”
Tigerstyle – “Nacnha Onda Nei” (contains Michael Jackson – Billie Jean, Queen & David Bowie – Under Pressure and Ilaiyaraaja – Naanthaan Ungappanda)
Arctic Monkeys – “I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor”
Mark Ronson & Amy Winehouse – “Valerie”
Radiohead – “Creep”
Muse – “Uprising”
Kano & Mikey J – “Random Antics”
Tinie Tempah – “Pass Out”
M.I.A. – “Paper Planes”
Coldplay – “Viva La Vida”
The Chemical Brothers – “Galvanize”
Franz Ferdinand – “Take Me Out”
Kaiser Chiefs – “I Predict a Riot”
Roll Deep – “Shake A Leg”
Adele – “Rolling In The Deep”
Oasis – “The Hindu Times”
Oasis – “Wonderwall”
Emeli Sande – “Heaven”
William Monk/Henry Francis – “Abide With Me”
Pink Floyd – “Eclipse”
The Beatles – “The End”
The Beatles – “Hey Jude”
David Bowie – “Heroes”
Eric Spear – “Coronation Street Theme”
Ron Grainer – “Doctor Who Theme”
John Philip Sousa – “Monty Python Theme/The Liberty Bell”
David Bowie – “Absolute Beginners”
