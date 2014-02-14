Download Curren$y The Drive In Theatre Mixtape

The New Orleans stoner-rap all-star Curren$y doesn’t crank out a new mixtape every other day anymore, the way he did a few years ago, but he still reliably cranks out heavy-lidded psych-rap with a consistency that few can match. Curren$y’s new tape is called The Drive In Theatre, and it includes “Godfather Four,” the really great Action Bronson collab that we posted a few weeks ago, as well as tracks with Freddie Gibbs, Smoke DZA, Fiend, and Cypress Hill’s B-Real. Stream or download it for free at DatPiff.