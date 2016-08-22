Paul Wall Offers Free Gold Grills To All US Olympic Medal Winners

The Rio Olympics are officially over as of last night, which means the clock is ticking on that fleeting moment when medal winners get to bask in public goodwill before returning to obscurity. One form that goodwill might take is a free gold grill from Paul Wall. The Houston rapper has been running a custom grills business for a decade, and TMZ reports that Wall and business partner Johnny Dang are offering free 18k gold upper mouth jewelry to all US medal winners. So if you see Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, Kevin Durant, or any of 100-plus other American medal winners rocking a gold Olympic grill, now you know where they got it.

Here’s Dang pictured with a pre-controversy Ryan Lochte at the 2012 Olympics:

A photo posted by Johnny Dang (@tvjohnny) on Aug 14, 2016 at 3:10pm PDT

And here’s an official letter offering the grills:

This seems like as good a place as any to put this: