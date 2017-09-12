Indulge In Moses Sumney’s Magnificent Take Away Show

Next week, the eerie and ethereal Los Angeles singer-songwriter Moses Sumney will release his long-awaited debut album Aromanticism. As you’ve probably guessed from early singles “Doomed,” “Quarrel,” and “Indulge Me,” it’s spectacular. To further hype you up for the release, Parisian cinema verite specialists La Blogothèque have filmed Sumney performing a spellbinding stripped-down version of “Indulge Me” for their venerable Take Away Shows series. Enjoy it below.

Aromanticism is out 9/22 on Jagjaguwar.