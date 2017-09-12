Watch Priests Cover Rod Stewart’s “Young Turks”

The feverish DC punk monsters Priests released their ridiculously great full-length debut Nothing Feels Natural earlier this year, and they’re also the latest participants in the AV Club’s AV Undercover video series, in which bands cover songs from an ever-dwindling list. For their part, Priests took on Rod Stewart’s 1981 aging-boomer quasi-disco anthem “Young Hearts,” turning it into a fun, physical postpunk banger. Daniele Daniele played synth instead of drums, and the band translated the original’s lush studio-rock into slashing new wave. Watch the performance below.

Nothing Feels Natural is out now on the band’s own Sister Polygon label.