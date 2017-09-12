For $50,000 Gene Simmons Will Come To Your House With 10 CDs

KISS member Gene Simmons has announced that he’ll release a box set of previously unreleased solo material this year known as The Vault on 10 CDs in a big vault-like box. The catch? The set will only be available to those who spend an exorbitant amount of money for one of three different “experiences.”

For $2,000, you can get the Vault Experience, which will let you meet up with Simmons at one of 21 events around the world where you can pick up your box set and get a 5-minute-long meet-and-greet with Simmons.

For $25,000, you can get the Producer Experience, which will let you meet up with Simmons at one of 11 studios around the world where you can spend an hour with him listening to tracks from The Vault and, of course, get a box set of your very own.

And **drumroll** for $50,000, Simmons will hand-deliver The Vault to your very home, where you and up to 25 friends can spend two hours with him. There are, of course, some caveats. From the FAQ page:

Will Gene be in full makeup and costume? No. No, he will not. Will Gene supply food and drink? No. Gene will be bringing the Vault. You as the host will be bringing the party. You are in charge of supplying food and drinks. Will he be playing any music? Maybe. If you have an acoustic guitar around, Gene may strum a few tunes for you and your guests. Will Gene Simmons clean my house? No. The Demon does not do housework including windows.

If any of that possibly sounds appealing to you, you can find out more information here or watch this handy explanation video below.