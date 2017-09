Last night, Mavis Staples performed at the Lagunitas Brewery in California, and she brought out Tom Waits for a rare live performance as a surprise to everyone in the audience. He joined her for a rendition of the Staple Singers’ “Respect Yourself.” You can watch video of them singing together below.

Just yesterday, Staples announced a new album called If All I Was Was Black.