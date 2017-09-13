Makthaverskan – “Eden”

Last month, Makthaverskan announced their eagerly anticipated new album, III (or “ill,” if you will), alongside a new song called “In My Dreams” that exemplified why the Swedish rock band is so great. Their new single, “Eden,” does more of the same, starting off with some rolling post-punk before building to another one of the group’s teetering climaxes. “Is this all we want or is it all we know?” Maja Milner sings in the first lines. Listen to it below.

III is out 10/20 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.