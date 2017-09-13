Apple Gives iTunes A Scrub, Removes App Store, And Adds Social To Apple Music

While you were watching new iPhones get introduced at Apple’s big reveal on Tuesday, the company quietly revamped its signature desktop app for buying music, movies and TV. Beginning as soon as you download iTunes version 12.7, you’ll notice the App Store has been removed, meaning users will have to go to the standalone App Store to buy or sync apps for their various devices.

In release notes, Apple said the update adds support for syncing iOS 11 devices and cleans up or consolidates several parts of the app, including moving iTunes U collections to the Podcasts section and internet radio stations to the music library sidebar area. As for Apple Music, the big change is that it now features a social sharing feature. “Members can create profiles and follow each other to see music they are listening to and any playlists they’ve shared,” Apple said.

Here’s a lineup of the changes:

Apps: Looking for your past iOS app downloads? You’ll need to re-download them.

iTunes U: Collections of iTunes U content appear in the Podcasts section of iTunes.

Internet Radio: Your Internet Radio stations appear in your music library’s sidebar. Click Edit in the sidebar to show or hide Internet Radio.

Ringtones: iOS 11 supports re-downloading ringtones directly to your iOS device, without the need to use iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Books on Windows: Books on iTunes for Windows are managed in iBooks for iOS.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.