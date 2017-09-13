Ringo Starr Says He Would Have Voted for Brexit

Ringo Starr, who apparently did not cast a vote on the British referendum to withdraw from the European Union, said in a new BBC interview that he would have supported Brexit if he had voted. The comment came after the Beatles drummer urged the government to “get on with” Brexit proceedings. “Suddenly, it’s like, ‘Oh, well, we don’t like that vote,’” he said. “What do you mean you don’t like that vote? You had the vote, this is what won, let’s get on with it.”

Ringo then stated that he supports Brexit, because “to be in control of your country is a great move.” “But don’t tell Bob Geldof,” he added with a laugh.

The full interview airs tonight on BBC Newsnight. Watch the relevant clip below.

This article originally appeared on Spin.