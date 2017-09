Next month, Billy Corgan is releasing a solo album called Ogilala under his full birth name William Patrick Corgan. Starting today and continuing for the next four days, Corgan will perform one song per day on Facebook Live from his Chicago tea shop Madame ZuZu’s. The songs will include new ones from Ogilala and older cuts. You can watch his first performance below.

Corgan will also perform live at 5PM EST on 9/15-17.