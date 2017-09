Yesterday would have been Amy Winehouse’s 34th birthday. In her honor, Dua Lipa and Gallant covered “Tears Dry On Their Own” from Winehouse’s classic Back To Black for Gallant’s video series In The Room. It’s a little more polished and cheery than Winehouse probably would have preferred, but their energy is infectious and the song itself is, of course, unimpeachable. Watch below.