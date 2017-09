Marilyn Manson has shared a video for his new song “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE,” off his next full-length Heaven Upside Down that’s out next month. It’s filled with a lot of very Manson imagery: nuns in stilettos carrying machine guns, burning cars, decimated suburbia. In the vid, Manson and his crew of dominatrix nuns take a nuclear family hostage. Watch below.

Heaven Upside Down is out 10/6 via Loma Vista.