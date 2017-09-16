U2 Cancel Tonight’s St. Louis Show Citing Security Concerns

U2 were scheduled to play in St. Louis tonight at The Dome at America’s Center, but the concert has been canceled. The band and Live Nation issued a statement saying that the show is off because the St. Louis Police Department is “not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size.” There were protests in the city yesterday following the acquittal of police officer Jason Stockley. Here’s their full statement:

We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size. We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity. In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.

Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.

UPDATE: Bono has shared this message via Instagram…