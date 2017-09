LCD Soundsystem recently appeared on French TV show Quotidien to perform “Tonite” from their new album, American Dream. James Murphy also sat down for an interview, which is dubbed over in French. Fun observation: Over on the show’s official website, Google Translate inaccurately translates a description of Murphy to “an anti-star dragon.” I’m not sure that I ever want to know what the correct translation for that is… Watch the performance and interview below.