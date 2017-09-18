Stream The Clientele Music For The Age Of Miracles

The Clientele — British masters of warm, gentle, bittersweet fireflies-in-the-dusklight folk-rock — haven’t released a proper LP in eight years, and they’ve been on indefinite hiatus for most of that time. But next week, they’ll return with the soft, gorgeous, assured new album Music For The Age Of Miracles. Frontman Alasdair MacLean put the band back together after working on new songs with Anthony Harmer, an old ’90s musical collaborator who he encountered by chance one day. We’ve already posted the early songs “Lunar Days,” “Everyone You Meet,” and “Everything You See Tonight Is Different From Itself.” And right now, you can stream the whole LP at NPR.

Music For The Age Of Miracles is out 9/22 on Merge.