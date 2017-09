Pacific Northwestern metal band Wolves In The Throne Room have already shared three tracks from their new album, Thrice Woven, which, when you consider the whole thing only have five songs in total, is quite a big chunk. But even though we’ve already heard “Born From The Serpent’s Eye,” “Angrboda,” and “Mother Owl, Father Ocean,” today you can listen to the whole thing in full and in order. Stream Thrice Woven via Noisey below.

Thrice Woven is out 9/22 via Artemisia Records.