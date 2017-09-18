Livestream The 2017 Polaris Prize Gala

Tonight, the annual Polaris Music Prize will be bestowed upon Canada’s best album of the year. Last year, Kaytranada won, and Tanya Tagaq took the prize the year before. Tagaq is up for it again this year, and she and other shortlisted nominees including Weaves, Lisa LeBlanc, Lido Pimienta, and Leif Vollebekk will be performing at the gala in downtown Toronto. Check out the full list of nominees and livestream the ceremony below starting at 8PM ET.

NOMINEES

A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation

BADBADNOTGOOD – IV

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Gord Downie – Secret Path

Feist – Pleasure

Lisa Leblanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?

Lido Pimienta – La Papessa

Tanya Tagaq – Retribution

Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude

Weaves – Weaves