“Playas Gon’ Play” Songwriters Sue Taylor Swift

The songwriters who wrote 3LW’s 2001 hit “Playas Gon’ Play” are claiming that Taylor Swift ripped them off. TMZ reports that Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who have also worked with the Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, and more are suing Taylor for 20% of her 2014 hit “Shake It Off.” Admittedly, “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate” is pretty close to “The playas gon’ play/ Them haters gonna hate,” although a representative for Taylor disagrees. “This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab,” says her rep. “The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case.” Compare the two songs below.