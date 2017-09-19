Justice – “Pleasure” Video (NSFW)

French blog-house veterans Justice released their Woman album last year, and after getting Susan Sarandon to be in their “Fire” video, they’ve gone for psychedelic sex in their new clip for a new version of the album track “Pleasure.” In the video, we see a couple having fairly graphic sex as light emanates from their bodies. Director Alexandre Courtès eventually builds this up to a climax that recalls the endings of both Akira and 2001: A Space Odyssey. The whole thing makes for a pretty cool head-trip of a video, and you should probably watch it, but not at work. It’s below, as is Courtès’ statement about it.

Courtès writes:

Xavier and Gaspard had a concept in mind of a supernatural love scene: an extrapolation of feelings during sex, a symbiosis. I fell in love with the idea, as I had something similar in mind for a while. So to combine their ideas with mine was great. For a long time, I’ve wanted to play with strong vivid colors and bright tubes that travel through the bodies of characters…and they liked the idea too. We ended up shooting a bold, sensual sex scene, with lavish colors.

Nicolas Loir’s lighting really made the scene look amazing and helped the film come together brilliantly. I knew we had to be in the action: to be as close as we could to their faces and skin. Thanks to Nicolas’ work, the shoot was less raw, making the end result truly exciting.

My goal in the project was to achieve a sensual film that deals with emotions, a film that goes beyond the crude aspect of the situation. I hope we got close to it.