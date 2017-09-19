Stream Prawn Run

Run is the first album from Ridgewood, NJ emo heroes Prawn since 2014’s Kingfisher, though there have been occasional bursts of new music like their split EP with Moving Mountains. Whereas the last album infused Prawn’s sound with orchestral flourishes, this time they’ve stripped their expansive and melodically charged howl-alongs back to only the traditional rock-band sounds they can recreate on stage. It still sounds pretty epic to me! We’ve shared advance singles “North Lynx,” “Rooftops,” and “Greyhound,” and now all of Run is streaming via Upset. Hear the whole thing below ahead of its release this Friday.

Run is out 9/22 via Topshelf. Pre-order it here.