Bent Shapes Break Up

Ben Potrykus and Andy Sadoway started making music together in Boston back in 2009 under the name Girlfriends, and by the time they got around to releasing their first full-length in 2013, they had changed their name to Bent Shapes and soon after that they picked up a few new members in the form of guitarist Luke Brandfon and bassist Jenny Mudarri. Bent Shapes’ debut, Feels Weird, and its follow-up, 2016’s Wolves Of Want, are filled with catchy and hyper-literate power-rock songs that go down like a mess of jumbled nerves. A highlight from their last LP, “Realization Hits,” is about their signature practice of packaging radical politics and social consciousness into pithy punk songs: “Failure’s never been as fun as when you’re chasing oblivion/ And you know we’ll never quit singing realization hits.”

But Bent Shapes will sadly be no more, as the band has announced that they’re breaking up after eight years together. They’ll be playing a final show at Great Scott in Allston on 12/16. Here’s a final dispatch from the band: