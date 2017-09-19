Watch The War On Drugs Debut A Deeper Understanding Songs At Maine Tour Opener

The War On Drugs kicked off their world tour in support of A Deeper Understanding at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine last night. The set included the live debut of several tracks from the album including “In Chains,” “Knocked Down,” “Nothing To Find,” “Up All Night,” and “Clean Living.” Watch all five live debuts below via footage from YouTube user Patrick Garriepy, and check out Garriepy’s channel for more footage from the show.

Setlist:

01 “In Chains” (Live Debut)

02 “Pain”

03 “An Ocean Between The Waves”

04 “Strangest Thing”

05 “Holding On”

06 “Red Eyes”

07 “Knocked Down” (Live Debut)

08 “Nothing To Find” (Live Debut)

09 “You Don’t Have To Go” (Live Debut)

10 “Up All Night” (Live Debut)

11 “Burning”

12 “Eyes To The Wind”

13 “Under The Pressure”

14 “Clean Living” (Live Debut)

15 “In Reverse”

A Deeper Understanding is out now via Atlantic Records.