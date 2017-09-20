Watch Jason Isbell’s Two Great Jimmy Kimmel Live Performances

A few months ago, the roots-rock monster Jason Isbell, along with his 400 Unit band, released The Nashville Sound, one of my favorite albums that’s come out this year. And last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel played my favorite song from that album: The absolutely shattering love song “If We Were Vampires,” which he sang as a duet with his wife Amanda Shires, a great singer-songwriter in her own right. As an online bonus, they also performed the beefy rocker “Cumberland Gap.” Both songs sounded great. This was the same Kimmel episode where the host talked about Bill Cassidy, the Republican Senator who’d made a viral appearance on his show during health-care debates a few months ago, talking about the “Jimmy Kimmel Test.” Last night, Kimmel called out Cassidy for lying to his face. Below, check out the Isbell performances and, why not, the bit about Cassidy.

The Nashville Sound is out now on Isbell’s own Southeastern label.