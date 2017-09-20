Preview Shania Twain’s Appearance On Tonight’s Broad City

Last week, the new season of Broad City started with a truly great flashback episode about the moment that Abbi and Ilana, the show’s heroes, met and became friends. And tonight’s episode, the second in the season, will have a guest star who’s almost as famous as Hillary Clinton, who put in a cameo (one that hasn’t aged terribly well) last season. Pop-country goddess Shania Twain, who is getting ready to release her first album in 15 years, will be on the show as, somewhat implausibly, a client at the gym where Abbi works. Watch a quick preview below.

This will have to go a long way if it’s going to outdo Twain’s I Heart Huckabees cameo. The episode will be on Comedy Central at 10:30 eastern tonight, and Twain’s new album Now is out 9/29 on Mercury Nashville.