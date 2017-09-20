New Order Settle Legal Dispute With Peter Hook

In 2015, former New Order bassist Peter Hook sued the remaining members of the band over royalties that he claimed that he was due. The rest of the band wasn’t exactly pleased with that outcome, but today they’ve announced that they’ve reached a “full and final settlement” with Hook in what they characterize as a “long running dispute.” Here’s their full statement:

New Order announce that today, a full and final settlement has been reached in the long running disputes with their former bassist Peter Hook.

The disputes were based upon Hook’s use of various New Order and Joy Division assets on merchandising and in the promotion of shows by his new band, and the amount of money he receives from the use of the name New Order by his former colleagues since 2011.

The Joy Division and New Order names mean a great deal to so many of the fans, and the band felt it important to protect the legacy.

With these issues now dealt with, Bernard, Stephen and Gillian can continue to do what they do best, make music and perform live.