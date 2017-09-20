Cardi B Says NYPD Officer Put Her In A Chokehold

Last night, Cardi B tweeted that an NYPD officer put her in a chokehold. The tweet has since been deleted, but TMZ has shared more information about the incident. According to their report, Cardi B was riding in her Bentley SUV when it was struck by another vehicle. When she and her cousin exited the car, they began to argue with the other driver until a police officer got involved. The officer, who was white, grabbed Cardi B around her neck and then slammed her against the Bentley.

TMZ says that the rapper was eventually released and the officer left the scene without making an incident report or issuing citations. Cardi B then tweeted the following: “I can’t believe this cop put me on a choke hole just now shit is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job FUCK 12.” When someone replied with “I bet the cops were white” Cardi responded: “YEUP HE WAS.”