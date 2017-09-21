Watch Miguel Sing “Skywalker” And “Come Through And Chill” On Colbert

Lately, the spaced-out R&B king and absurdly beautiful human being Miguel has been putting out a whole lot of new one-off songs. And last night, when Miguel appeared on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Colbert confirmed something we’ve been suspecting for a little while: Miguel has a new album coming out. It’s called War And Leisure, and it doesn’t have a release date yet. On Colbert’s show, Miguel and his band performed a laid-back, Travis Scott-free version of the recent single “Skywalker,” with Miguel himself on bass. And as an online bonus, they also did last year’s sleepily seductive “Come Through And Chill,” on which Miguel tried the awkward but censor-friendly line “I wanna touch all night.” Watch both performances below.

Fingers crossed that War And Leisure arrives sometime very soon.