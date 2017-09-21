Fits – “Running Out”

Fits are releasing their debut album, All Belief Is Paradise, in a couple months, and we recently shared its short-but-powerful lead single “Ice Cream On A Nice Day.” The next track they’re sharing from it, “Running Out,” is compact but massive, tripping over itself to try to stay ahead of the curve. “I want, I want to be sincere but I can’t let it come out so clear that/ I want, I want to be less fearful of what, of what could happen here,” Nicholas Cummins roars out in the opening lines. Listen to it below.

Tour dates:

11/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Pilam *

11/09 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Roboto *

11/10 Bloomington, IN @ TBA *

11/11 Chicago, IL @ Auxiliary Arts Center *

11/12 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar *

11/13 Toronto, ON @ Less Bar *

11/14 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola *

11/15 Portland ME @ Apohadion Theatre *

11/16 Boston, MA @ The ER *

11/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville *

* w/ Yucky Duster

All Belief Is Paradise is out 11/17 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.