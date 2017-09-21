Gene Simmons Played With Ace Frehley For The First Time In 16 Years

Founding KISS members Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley performed on stage together for the first time in 16 years last night at a Hurricane Harvey benefit show in St. Paul. The feuding former bandmates hadn’t played with each other since the last show of KISS’ Farewell Tour in Australia in April 2001. They’ve had a long ongoing beef that was still simmering as recently as 2014, when KISS were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and Frehley didn’t perform with the rest of the band.

But things seemed to have thawed since then. Frehley told The StarTribune that his appearance was the result of a spur-of-the-moment phone call: “I just did four shows on the East Coast, and I looked at my calendar and I noticed I was off today. I had to head back to San Diego eventually where I live, so I figured I could make a pit stop here. I called Gene, and he was really excited about me being involved, and it’s that simple.” He also noted that Simmons had been to his house recently to co-write two songs for an upcoming solo album.

Simmons and Frehley performed four tracks together: “Parasite,” “Cold Gin,” “Shock Me,” and “Rock And Roll All Nite,” the latter with select audience members onstage. Watch below.