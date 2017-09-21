Sam Smith, JAY-Z, Pink Announced As SNL Season 43 Musical Guests

JAY-Z will be a tough act to follow when he joins SNL’s fall premiere on 9/30 as the first musical guest of the season. But the sketch comedy series thinks Sam Smith and P!nk are up to the challenge.

The two pop stars are set to join the SNL cast for the second and third episodes of Season 43 in October, the series announced via Twitter on Thursday (9/21). While Smith will be joined by Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot on 10/7, P!nk teams up with comedian and Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani on 10/14. As previously announced, JAY-Z is matched with co-host Ryan Gosling for the premiere.

Smith released comeback single “Too Good At Goodbyes” earlier this month, off his eagerly-anticipated (but yet-to-be-titled) sophomore album. Meanwhile, P!nk has an album of her own in the works — Beautiful Trauma, set to drop 10/13 — and released its first single, “What About Us,” in August.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.