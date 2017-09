Gregg Allman founded the traveling Laid Back Fest in 2015 with his longtime manager Michael Lehman. Although Allman passed away in May after a battle with liver cancer, Laid Back Fest is continuing. His old friend and collaborator Jackson Browne headlined the first night of the festival in Holmdel, New Jersey yesterday, and the singer-songwriter paid tribute during his set by covering the Allman Brothers Band’s “Melissa.” Watch his performance below.