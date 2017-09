Stevie Wonder is headlining Global Citizen Festival, the annual star-studded benefit concert that raises money to fight extreme poverty around the world, in New York City’s Central Park today. Green Day, the Killers, the Lumineers, and the Chainsmokers will also perform, and the show is set to feature special guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day, and Alessia Cara. Livestream the festivities here or below starting at 4PM ET.