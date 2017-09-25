Ed Sheeran & Migos Will Be The First Guests On MTV’s TRL Reboot

MTV recently announced plans to bring their once-iconic music video show Total Request Live back. The reboot is set to premiere 10/2, a week from today, and they’ve just revealed the artists who will serve as the program’s first guests: Ed Sheeran and Migos. Will they perform together like Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert at the VMAs? We can only hope. TRL will air live every weekday at 3:30PM ET from MTVs newly expanded Times Square Studio, and the rest of the guests for the show’s first week back will be announced in the coming days.