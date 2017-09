Notorious flat Earth truther B.o.B. has launched a GoFundMe page to help him raise $200,000 in order to ostensibly “purchase and launch multiple satellites into space” so that B.o.B. can once and for all prove or disprove whether the Earth is flat. (It’s not flat.) “Help B.o.B find the curve!,” the GoFundMe exclaims. As of writing, he currently has $220 in donations… almost there, B.o.B!

Last month, B.o.B. said some crazy shit about the solar eclipse.