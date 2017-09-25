Chance The Rapper Will Debut New Music On Colbert Tonight

Chance The Rapper tends to use his late-night TV appearances to unveil new music, and those performances tend to be awesome. As our friends at Spin point out, he has another debut on deck for tonight.

When we last saw Chance he was helping Stephen Colbert kick off the Emmys, and he’ll be back on CBS as a guest on Colbert’s Late Show this evening. A tweet promoting his appearance promises an interview segment plus “NEVER-BEFORE-HEARD MUSIC,” while a second Late Show promo tweet describes it as “a performance unlike we’ve ever seen.” New York band Thirdstory have also tweeted that they’ll be part of Chance’s performance, noting: “Worked on the song till the early morning, gonna be special.” Maybe we’ll get to hear the new tune he previewed on Instagram last month?

TONIGHT: @StephenAtHome sits down with the legend that is @chancetherapper before he performs 🚨 NEVER-BEFORE-HEARD MUSIC. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ahHIPrmpI0 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 25, 2017

Tune into @colbertlateshow tonight, we'll be singing behind @chancetherapper. Worked on the song till the early morning, gonna be special :) — Thirdstory (@wearethirdstory) September 25, 2017

Sterling K. Brown is on tonight’s show, too. Should be good! Tune in at 11:35PM ET/10:35PM CT.