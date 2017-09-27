ABRA – “Novacane”

Atlanta producer and singer ABRA has had a pretty quiet year after releasing a great EP and being included on our Best New Bands list in 2016, but today she’s released a new track as a part of Adult Swim’s Singles Series. (Thankfully that’s still going on, even as their DOOM partnership weirdly fell apart this morning.) It’s a cavernous and cool-sounding one called “Novacane” that puts more of an emphasis on her production skills with a teeth-chattering beat and some snapping breakdowns. Listen to it below.

“Novacane” is out now via the Adult Swim Singles series.