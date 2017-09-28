Princess Nokia – “Bart Simpson / Green Line” Video

Princess Nokia recently re-released her 2016 mixtape 1992 (under the name 1992 Deluxe) with a bunch of extra tracks, and today she’s shared a joint video for two songs from it, “Bart Simpson” and “Green Line.” The video places Nokia back in high school, where she reenacts feeling ostracized and finding a community of people that are supportive. She’s also launched a GoFundMe relief page to help with the post-hurricane devastation in her home country of Puerto Rico. Watch the video alongside a message from Nokia below.

1992 Deluxe is out now via Rough Trade Records.