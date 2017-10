Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Tour has been truly fantastic, and its European leg has the potential to be even better. Kendrick unveiled the dates early this morning along with news that James Blake will be the opening act. Blake contributed production to DAMN. highlight “ELEMENT.” and both he and Kendrick guested on Beyoncé’s Lemonade. Check out the dates, which include Ireland and the UK, below.

THE DAMN. TOUR [EUROPE] A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

Hopefully European rap fans like James Blake as much as rappers do.