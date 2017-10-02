Watch Paramore’s Deeply Enjoyable Tiny Desk Concert

It’s always interesting to see an arena-sized band strip things down enough to do something self-consciously small. Case in point: Nashville rockers Paramore, rulers of the mid-’00s MySpace emo moment, are the latest participants in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts series. They busted out three songs from their ’80s-pop-informed LP After Laughter, including the fired-up single “Hard Times.” The set’s highlight was probably frontwoman Hayley Williams singing the plaintive album track “26” with only guitarist Taylor York backing her up. Watch the three-song set below, via NPR.

After Laughter is out now on Fueled By Ramen.