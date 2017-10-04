Dan Deacon – “Redlining”

Dan Deacon’s score for Rat Film, the new experimental documentary about Baltimore’s rat population from director Theo Anthony, is unlike any of his other albums. Inspired by 20th-century classical hero Philip Glass along with recent film scores like Mica Levi’s Under The Skin and Mark Korven’s The Witch, Deacon composed the music with some help from the rats themselves, scurrying around an enclosure surrounded by theremins and generating data to control a player piano. “Redlining,” the LP’s opening track, begins as a sparse piano meditation before transitioning into a warm mist of calmingly serene synth pads. Listen to it below, accompanied by visuals inspired by the Google Maps flyover passages in the film.

Tour dates:

10/07 Edmonton, AB @ Up + Downtown Music Festival

10/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon (Rat Film Soundtrack Release Party – Dan Deacon DJ Set)

10/21 Petaluma, CA @ Lagunitas Beer Circus

11/04 Pomona, CA @ Lagunitas Beer Circus

11/09 Providence, RI @ AS220

11/10 Somerville, MA @ Hassle Fest 9

11/11 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

11/12 Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

12/27-30 Reykjavik, IS @ Nordur og nidur

The Rat Film original soundtrack is out 10/13 on Domino Soundtracks. Pre-order it here.