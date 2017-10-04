Calvin Harris Doesn’t Approve Of His Song’s Use At Conservative Party Conference, Says Theresa May Needs Liver Cleanse

Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s “This Is What You Came For” played as UK Prime Minister Theresa May took the stage to talk Brexit at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester today. And Calvin Harris, for one, isn’t so happy about that. The Scottish superproducer took to Twitter to express his displeasure, writing, “Conservative party conference playing my song was not approved. I do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event.” He also addressed May’s onstage coughing fit, saying that she probably needs a liver cleanse. Watch her entrance and find Harris’ tweets below.

Conservative party conference playing my song was not approved – I do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 4, 2017

Also cough plus grey complexion suggests liver cleanse needed-blood prob very dark -body trying to cleanse but lack of nutrients pls google — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 4, 2017

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine also took the Conservative Party to task for using her song “You’ve Got The Love” at the same conference, presumably also in an effort to appeal to young voters:

Today's use of 'You've Got The Love' at the Conservative party conference was not approved by us nor would it have been had they asked. — florence welch (@flo_tweet) October 4, 2017