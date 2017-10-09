Killer Mike Slams Mike Pence Over NFL Protests: “I Hope We Send His Religious Nut Ass Home”

Apart from Giants receiver corps’ brittle bodies, the biggest story from this NFL weekend was Mike Pence. The vice president (and former Indiana governor) attended an Indianapolis Colts game where former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning was to be honored, only to leave because he claimed players were disrespecting the national anthem.
Immediately, Pence was critiqued for using taxpayer money to make the trip to the game, given that it was almost certain that one of the players on the opposing San Francisco 49ers would make a protest. Following the incident, Killer Mike took Pence to task. In a lengthy Instagram caption, Killer Mike argued that kneeling is a form of expression protected by the First Amendment, noted the reason behind the protest, and concluded with his hope that Pence leaves the office. “I hope we send his religious nut ass back home to relish in his false understanding of what this country is and we never see him on a national stage again,” he says. See the post below.
I wonder how he feels about the constitution. ♂️The document that contains the principles this republic is founded on. The 1st being #FreeSpeech. Free speech is what protects this and any protest. The constitution that guards against Tyranny like the state abusing and denying citizens full rights. U know the stuff that prompted the kneel. The kneel is to bring awareness to the public that officers of the law are playing Judge, Jury and executioner therefore denying Americans Citizens their constitutional rights becuz they are a racial minority. I wonder if he knows he and the soldiers I respect and value swear to uphold that constitution and not simply be propaganda agents for the state. He loves religion to much to hold public office in my opinion and he shows that he cares nothing for our republic by not honoring the constitutional rights of its citizens. I'm glad he left that event because he cheapened it with his presence. God speed on our next election. I hope we send his religious nut ass back home to relish in his false understanding of what this country is and we never see him on a national stage again.
This post originally appeared on Spin..