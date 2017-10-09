Killer Mike Slams Mike Pence Over NFL Protests: “I Hope We Send His Religious Nut Ass Home”

Apart from Giants receiver corps’ brittle bodies, the biggest story from this NFL weekend was Mike Pence. The vice president (and former Indiana governor) attended an Indianapolis Colts game where former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning was to be honored, only to leave because he claimed players were disrespecting the national anthem.

Immediately, Pence was critiqued for using taxpayer money to make the trip to the game, given that it was almost certain that one of the players on the opposing San Francisco 49ers would make a protest. Following the incident, Killer Mike took Pence to task. In a lengthy Instagram caption, Killer Mike argued that kneeling is a form of expression protected by the First Amendment, noted the reason behind the protest, and concluded with his hope that Pence leaves the office. “I hope we send his religious nut ass back home to relish in his false understanding of what this country is and we never see him on a national stage again,” he says. See the post below.

This post originally appeared on Spin..