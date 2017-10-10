St. Vincent – “Pills”

St. Vincent’s new album MASSEDUCTION comes out on Friday. She’s already shared studio versions of “New York” and “Los Ageless” and performed the entirety of the LP live, and now she’s shared another song. The carnivalesque medication mantra “Pills” features Annie Clark’s ex Cara Delevingne (aka “Kid Monkey“) and Jenny Lewis on backing vocals and Kamasi Washington on sax, but you wouldn’t necessarily know it from listening. This is all Clark’s weird, singular vision, and you can experience it below.

And here’s Clark talking about “Pills” with Zane Lowe:

MASSEDUCTION is out 10/13 via Loma Vista. Read our newly published Premature Evaluation.