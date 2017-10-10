Son Lux – “Dream State”

Experimentation is the linchpin of Son Lux. Spearhead Ryan Lott debuted the project with his chamber pop full-length, At War With Walls & Mazes, incorporating a patchwork orchestra alongside his evocative lyricism and cinematic production. On his sophomore album, We Are Rising, Lott cast a wider collaborative reach and embraced the operatic; recorded with 15 other vocalists and musicians, the album feels like an exercise in instrument-driven storytelling, and a fruitful one at that. With Lanterns in 2013, Lott continued to utilize an ensemble and developed Son Lux’s medieval tone.

The 2015 LP Bones solidified Son Lux’s current lineup, a tight three-piece consisting of Lott, guitarist Rafiq Bhatia, and drummer Ian Chang. Bones deepened the dark shade cast by Lanterns and experimented with hip-hop-esque beats. The New York and LA-based trio went on to release the electro-anthemic EP Stranger Forms last summer, and the politically-charged and melodically jolting EP Remedy earlier this year.

Today, Son Lux released the first single off their forthcoming album, Brighter Wounds. “Dream State” tends toward a pop-friendly sound with a Coldplay-like chorus of “oh’s,” while maintaining their fanciful instrumentation and Lott’s shaky vocals at the forefront: “Invincible skin/ It’s how we all begin/ Awake, awake/ This is a dream state.” The song leads into a hypnotic interlude, fleshing out the the experimental, atmospheric backing that sets it apart from your typical pop anthem. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Forty Screams”

02 “Dream State”

03 “Labor”

04 “Slowly”

05 “The Fool You Need”

06 “All Directions”

07 “Aquatic”

08 “Surrounded”

09 “Young”

10 “Resurrection”

Brighter Wounds is out 2/9/18 via City Slang Records. Pre-order it here.