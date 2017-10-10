U2 Postpone Argentina Show So Fans Can Watch World Cup Qualifier

Despite being one of the biggest rock bands on the planet, the members of U2 know better than to make their Argentinian fans choose between them and their love for soccer.

The Dublin rockers, who are currently on the South American leg of their Joshua Tree Tour, delayed their Buenos Aires show on Tuesday (10/10) by nearly two hours so fans can watch Argentina’s World Cup qualifying match against Ecuador. La Plata Stadium — where the band is performing — will show the match on four massive screens, one at each corner of the venue.

“Can you imagine what the show’s going to be like if Argentina wins?” show producer Daniel Grinbank told Argentinian paper La Nacion. “And if we lose, at least we can get rid of the bitterness with a great show. You can’t go wrong.”

Grinbank added that the game will be broadcast after Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds finish their opening set at 7PM local time.

