The White Stripes Reissuing First Three Albums On Cassette For The First Time

Cassette Store Day — the cousin to Record Store Day where you can buy those plastic things that evoke such memories in many of us — is coming up on Saturday. The White Stripes came into the world just after stores mostly stopped selling tapes, and their first three albums have never been available on cassette. But that will change this weekend, as those three classics — 1999’s self-titled debut, 2000’s De Stijl, and 2001’s White Blood Cells — will be available on our most lovably anachronistic dead format. If you’ve got an old beater car that still has a tape deck, you should probably take advantage of this; White Blood Cells sounds better in shitty old cars than in any other setting.

Cassette Store Day will also include offerings from a diverse array of artists, including Phantogram, American Football, Beach Slang, Pet Symmetry, Julianna Hatfield, Adult Mom, the Bouncing Souls, Your Old Droog, and Pentagram. You can find all the relevant information, including the list of participating stores, here.